Viy Cortes ‘letting go’ of Cong?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Viy Cortes is making rounds online again with her Facebook post.

With the whole Moira Dela Torre and Jason Hernandez breakup issue, we all know how most ladies would react to this issue, right?

So this soon-to-be-mom and YouTuber is posting something that most ladies can relate to.

Viy took a snap of Cong ’TV’ Velasquez sleeping and wrote a caption that ignited comments and laughs online.

“Natatakot na ko sa mga naghihiwalay na nababalitaan ko, feeling ko I let go ko na si cong sabihin ko sa kanya pag gising,” reads her caption.

Knowing this couple, we all know how they love to joke around each other.

So we can stop the worrying and hope they can break this “breakup curse” between celebrity couples this year.

