Several STL outlets in Mandaue issued cease and desist orders

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Business Permit and Licensing Office has closed several Small Town Lottery (STL) outlets in the city for lack of permit.

BPLO head Lawyer August Lizer Malate, said the operation was conducted because they noticed more STLs popped up in the city recently.

Malate said before the operation was implemented, they conducted a survey and informed STLs to comply with the requirements. He said since Friday, they have informed 160 STLs about this.

Malate said that aside from the permit, they are also looking if these outlets are following city guidelines such as the allowed locations and if they are PCSO authorized, among others.

Malate said some outlets were just set-up very near the roads and public places like churches, markets, schools, among others. He said the outlets should not be installed very near public places.

Individuals who will lease their area for STLs should also get a lease permit.

He said STLs can operate again if they can comply with the needed requirements, which is laid out in the city ordinance.

Currently, those STL outlets that had lacking requirements were issued cease and desist orders.

“When you enter into our jurisdiction, dapat makabalo sad ta even if it’s legal gambling, gambling gihapon na siya. As much as possible, monitor them as well dinhi sa Mandaue, ” said Malate.

He said that an average of 10 STLs are operating in a barangay.

Malate said they will be coordinating with the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) about this matter.

