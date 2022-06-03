Violence against women, children cases in Central Visayas decline

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) recorded 629 cases of violence against women and children in the region as of today, June 3.

This is 1,140 fewer or 64.4 percent fewer than the number of those reported cases as compared to the previous year or last 2021 with 1,769. This is based on the data provided by the PRO-7 through the Regional Women and Children Protection Desk.

Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega said in a statement that he attributed the drop of cases to their strict implementation of laws on violence involving women and children.

“The strict implementation of laws against women and children resulted in fewer cases of abuse of women and children in Central Visayas this year. In collaboration with our local government units and our policewomen at the Women and Children Protection Desks engaged in community development programs to address issues on gender equality and discuss women empowerment, especially in the provinces,” Vega said.

Meanwhile, PRO-7 also has its Regional Crime Solution Efficiency at 52.82 percent, while Crime Clearance Efficiency is at 97.83 percent.

Among its top-performing police offices in Crime Solution Efficiency are Cebu City Police Office (78.17 percent), followed by Mandaue City Police Office, (70.37 percent) and Cebu Police Provincial Office (55.29 percent).

The Cebu City Police Office, Mandaue City Police Office and Siquijor Police Provincial Office are the top performers on crime clearance efficiency with the three police offices getting a score of 100 percent. At second and third spots are Cebu Police Provincial Office with a rating of 99.61 percent and Bohol Police Provincial Police Office with 99.09 percent score respectively.

