BBQ store in Busay catches fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An estimated P360,000 worth of property was damaged in a fire that hit a barbecue store and affected two other establishments in Nivel Hills, Barangay Busay, Cebu City on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Fire Officer (FO3) Emerson Arceo, a fire investigator of the Cebu City Fire Office, said that they are still investigating the incident as of this posting. However, pending validation, Arceo said that they are eyeing for two initial causes of the fire — unattended glowing charcoal and intentional burning.

“With the data we gathered, the fire is said to have started in the barbecue store. There’s a possibility that it was due to the charcoal. There’s also another side that involves grudge but we have to deepen our investigation first,” Arceo said.

Arceo said that no one was inside this 30-squaremeter area when the incident happened. This store, with two other stalls beside it, is just in front of the owner’s house, Ricardo Andrino.

Arceo said that this was the second major fire that transpired in Cebu City in the first three days of June.

With this, Arceo reminds the public to keep on checking equipment used in their daily operations and comply with fire safety requirements.

“Always check before we leave. Charcoals, always check them if they are not glowing anymore. If we have an exhaust fan, always check the maintenance,” Arceo said.

“We also highly encourage establishments to be inspected. Comply with the fire safety certificate so we can ensure that our establishment is safe from fires,” he added.

/bmjo

