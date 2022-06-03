Cebu Home and Builders Centre’s Super Sale comes back bigger than ever

June ushers in the return of one of the biggest sales in hardware and home supplies: Cebu Home and Builders Centre‘s Mid-Year Big Sale, which runs from June 1 to 30, 2022. The sale is available in five of their branches: Lapu-Lapu, Consolacion, Labangon, Minglanilla, and the most familiar, Banilad.

















Discounts of at least 10 percent and up to a whopping 70 percent await shoppers across a myriad of items. Prospective decorators and renovators will be delighted to find an assortment of goods that will help complete their remodeling dreams. Everything from classic wares to the latest innovations in home improvements is available and at discounted rates at that.

For the ultimate in savings and design for your home needs, visit the Cebu Home and Builders Centre this entire month of June.

Some of the items you can find include tiles featuring eye-catching designs, grand chandeliers and fashionable accent lights, bathroom fixtures ranging from the affordable to the luxurious, and even cans of paint for the ultimate home makeover.







Shoppers may also check out the merchandise virtually, as the discounts in-store are also reflected on their website, www.cebuhomebuilders.com. The website can also locate the item being searched for and match it to the nearest physical branch to the shopper.

READ MORE: Cebu Home and Builders Centre offers great deals in Mid-Year Big Sale

The sale also coincides with the beloved brand’s 20th anniversary, so a massive giveaway is also available to shoppers: for every P5,000 purchase, shoppers are entitled to enter the raffle, where five Yamaha NMAX motorcycles and 20 overnight stays at the Maribago Bluewater are up for grabs. And what is even better is that winners will be picked from all five participating branches.

For the ultimate in savings and design for your home needs, visit the Cebu Home and Builders Centre this entire month of June.

/dbs