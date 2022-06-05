Warm, humid easterlies to bring scattered rains in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Warm and humid weather will prevail over Cebu this Sunday, June 5, the state weather bureau announced.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) on Sunday said easterlies are currently affecting the entire Visayas region, including Cebu.

“Ang easterlies maoy nagpasulabi karun sa katibuk-ang Visayas,” said Romeo Aguirre, weather specialist of Pagasa-Mactan.

However, Aguirre said scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are also expected as a result of the warm weather.

Pagasa-Mactan also advised the public to stay hydrated and take precautions against the heat as the heat index will likely hit between 38 to 40 degree Celsius.

Areas with heat index soaring up to 38 degree Celsius are classified under Pagasa’s ‘Extreme Caution’ category.

Meteorologists use heat index, also known as ‘human discomfort index’, to measure the “apparent” temperature or what humans perceive or feel as the temperature affecting their body.

In the meantime, Pagasa-Mactan said there are no major weather disturbances being monitored inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as of Sunday.

