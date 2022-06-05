Casinillo, Paraase rule men, women’s division of ‘Run for a Cause for School Repairs’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Spectrum Runners Club’s Jerome Casinillo and Asia Paraase dominated the 10-kilometer race of the “Run for a Cause for School Repairs” of the Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City Division on Saturday, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

The running event which aimed to raise funds to repair the damaged school buildings due to Typhoon Odette last December drew more than a hundred runners.

The proceeds which amounted to almost P500,000, according to Dr. Rhea Mar Angtud, the DepEd-Cebu City division schools superintendent, will be purchased for construction materials to be used to repair the school buildings.

During the competition, Casinillo ruled the men’s 10k race with a time of 34 minutes and 25 seconds while Kenyan Joseph Mururi settled for second at 35:15, and Florando Lapis settled at third with a time of 35:37. Vinze Carl Maribao landed fourth at 45:17, and Anthoint Sando completed the top five at 54:23.

Meanwhile, Paraase finished the race at 43:56 to top the distaff side while fellow Spectrum runner Lizane Abella trailed her at second place with a time of 45:37, and Acosta Diamoza settled at third with a time of 1:01.50. Fourth place went to Rose Maria Rebeso at 1:00.03, and Liam Jane Rama grabbed the fifth spot at 1:10.36.

In the 5k race, Jessy Gaey clocked in at exactly 19 minutes to emerge as the winning runner while Rinmrah Gonzaga placed second at 19:0, and Primo Dominic Villano placed third at 32:35.

Cherry Andrin ruled the 5k female side at 21:54 while Eva Mae Villarin placed second at 23:50, and Jasrine Noval claimed the third spot at 24:00.

On the other hand, the 3k winners were Mark Mahinay (10:03) and Ysabel Baldos (14:34) while Aron Senes and Jhessel Ochea topped the 5k grassroots category. AJ Amamampang and Maryll Gauzon finished first in the 3k grassroots category.

In the 3k eight years old below, Crystal Ira Ababon emerged as the fastest runner.

The running event’s technical side was handled by veteran race director Joel Juarez of Coco Running.

/dbs

