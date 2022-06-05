Negros Occidental, Makati bets picked as Miss World PH frontrunners by global pageant observers

Miss World Philippines candidates Gwendolyne Fourniol and Ashley Montenegro’s names have been making noise ahead of pageant night as they were named frontrunners by international beauty pageant observers.

Missosology, a well-known beauty pageant platform which analyzes contenders and numerous beauty contests, has announced its top candidates for the Philippine franchise of Miss World, via its Facebook page yesterday, June 4. It named Fourniol of Negros Occidental as its Miss World Philippines titleholder, and Montenegro of Makati City as its Miss Supranational.

Missosology stated that Fourniol is the candidate that the pageant is looking for, adding that the contestant “checks all the boxes.”

“She’s an all-around contestant with a lovely singing voice, a beauty that can turn heads, a well-proportioned body and above all, she’s passionate about her charity project that focuses on providing children with equal access to education,” it said.

It then noted that Montenegro is “best suited” for the Miss Supranational crown as she was “trained by a top notch training camp,” the reason why “she exudes finesse and elegance onstage.”

Here is the complete list of Missosology’s “final hot picks”:

Miss World Philippines 2022 – Gwendolyne Fourniol (Negros Occidental) Miss Supranational Philippines 2022 – Ashley Montenegro (Makati City) Miss Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2022 – Paula Ortega (Albay) Miss Eco Philippines 2022 – Maria Gigante (Cebu) Cassandra Chan (San Juan City) Ingrid Santamaria (Parañaque City) Justine Beatrice Felizarta (Marikina City) Natazha Vea Bautista (Misamis Oriental) Tsian Jade Chu (Iloilo Province) Alison Black (Las Piñas) Patricia McGee (Zambales) Carla Manuel (Manila) Patricia Dizon (Angeles City, Pampanga) Kimberly Anne Tiquestiques (Balagtas, Bulacan) Aliana Joaquin (Bacoor, Cavite) Simone Nadine Bornilla (Marinduque)

Sash Factor, meanwhile, named Montenegro as its Miss World Philippines titleholder and Fourniol as its Miss Supranational, as per its Facebook page today, June 5. Aside from the five titles, it also named its first and second runners up.

The following are Sash Factor’s “final SashPick”:

Miss World Philippines 2022 — Ashley Montenegro (Makati) Miss Supranational — Gwendolyne Fourniol (Negros Occidental) Miss Eco International – Sam Ingrid Santamaria (Paranaque) Miss Reina Hispanoamerica – Paula Ortega (Albay) Miss Teen Eco International – Simone Bornilla (Marinduque) First runner up – Maria Gigante (Cebu) Second runner up – Justine Felizarta (Marikina) Cassandra Chan (San Juan City) Alison Black (Las Piñas City) Erika Vinculado (Roxas City, Capiz) Beatriz McLelland (Aklan) Carla Manuel (Manila) Aliana Joaquin (Bacoor, Cavite) Patricia McGee (Zambales) Kim Tiquestiques (Balagtas, Bulacan)

A new Miss World Philippines, succeeding Tracy Maureen Perez, is set to be crowned at the pageant which will be held tonight at the Mall of Asia Arena. The coronation will be hosted by Miss World Philippines titleholders Katarina Rodriguez (2018), Laura Lehmann (2017) and Valerie Weigmann (2014). JB