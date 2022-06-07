Mother with cervical cancer needs help urgently

A 35-year-old mother from Brgy. Calasga-an, Bais City, Negros Oriental significantly needs urgent financial help for her ongoing medical treatment against the big C.

Gay Lariosa was diagnosed with Cervical Carcinoma, stage 2 on January 20, 2022. Nine months before her unexpected diagnosis, Gay noted abnormal vaginal bleeding. A few months after that in September 2021, the bleeding episodes increased. At the start of this year, she eventually experienced intense vaginal bleeding causing her to be dizzy. These alarming symptoms prompted her to seek for medical care. Ultrasound and biopsy were done and the results showed that she has Cervical Carcinoma. She was then advised to go to Cebu City for specialized care. Cervical Carcinoma is a type of cancer that occurs in the cells of the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. Human papillomavirus (HPV) usually plays a role in causing most cervical cancers. Treatment for this debilitating disease depends on the stage of the cancer and other health problems that the patient may have. Health care providers may prescribe surgery, radiation, chemotherapy or a combination of the three.

Gay commenced her treatment on May 10, 2022 when she underwent her first session of radiation therapy. Her attending physician prescribed 28 days of radiation therapy in which seven sessions were already performed. Six sessions of chemotherapy and four sessions of brachytherapy were also recommended. At the moment, she is awaiting the start of her chemotherapy and brachytherapy. Due to the serious nature of her disease, these expensive treatment modalities were laid out. Her radiotherapy costs P53,000 while her chemotherapy is estimated to reach up to P60,000. Additionally, she needs around P50,000 for her brachytherapy.

“Ging-Ging,” as she is fondly called by her family, is a goodhearted and caring mother. Her family often describes her as very thoughtful and responsible. She prioritizes first the needs and welfare of the family especially her children. As a wife and mother of three, she is profoundly loved and valued by her family. When asked about his wish for his beloved wife, her husband replied, “We just long for a happy and healthy family. Before her illness, we desired to have our own house and lot where our family can live. But our plans were dashed by her diagnosis. My only wish is for her complete healing. We are always hopeful.” Ging-Ging works as a home-based virtual assistant with at least P3,000 income per week. Her husband does not have a regular job. Because of Ging-Ging’s costly treatment, their financial resources were already exhausted. Their family does not have much and they are now immensely challenged financially. Thus, in order to save Ging-Ging’s life and sustain her treatment, her family is wholeheartedly pleading for financial assistance from selfless individuals who are willing to share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.

