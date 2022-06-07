Family of factory worker killed in Mandaue City seeks justice

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines- The family of a worker who died on duty while cleaning a pulverizer machine of a food and beverage company here wants justice.

Merly Cordilla, the mother of Stephen Cordilla, said she still cannot accept the way her son died inside the factory of the company in Barangay Tabok on June 2, 2022.

“Ang amo lang gyud nga matagaan og hustisya amoang anak. Dawat ko man nga namatay akoang anak pero sa ingun ana nga pamaagi nga gigaling akoang anak dili ko kaya. Sobra gyud sa kasakit,” she said.

(We just want justice for my son. We accept that he is dead but what we can’t accept is the way he died. It is very painful.)

According to Merly, her son’s coworkers told them that Stephen died when he got suck into the pulverizing machine when it was accidentally turned on while he was still inside it.

She said some of her son’s coworkers said one of a regular employee who held a higher position handed Stephen a rag and asked him to clean the pulverizing machine. Later, the machine was accidentally turned on while he was still inside it, which resulted to his death.

“Adlaw, gabii kami tanan dili makatulog. Nganong nahitabo tos amoang anak? Maong nangusog mi nga matagaan gyud og hustisya,” she added.

(Day and night we couldn’t sleep. Why did this happen to our son? We will really work hard to make sure we get justice.)

Stephen left behind his wife and three kids.

Denied entry

The spot report of the Mandaue City Police Office, shows the cause of the death was due to sharp force traumatic injuries on the trunk and right lower extremity remarks, blunt traumatic injury, and neck as based on the autopsy requested by the family.

Merly said Stephen’s colleagues told their family that the switch of the machine is a bit far from the machine itself, so it would be impossible for Stephen to turn the machine on by himself.

Merly said that her son was hired just two weeks ago. He was assigned to the packaging area.

Police Staff Sergeant Lemar Pontillas of the Basak Police Station in Mandaue City said they have yet to officially start the investigation on the death of Stephen.

Pontillas said they already visited Universal Robina Corporation (URC), which owns the factory where Stephen worked, but police were not allowed to enter its compound in the five times they tried.

He said the guard would tell them that they cannot allow police inside because they were still waiting for the advice of their bosses.

Members of the media also went to the company on Tuesday, June 7, to try to get the company’s statement but were not allowed in. Security personnel were the only ones who showed up but they gave no details.

Bonifacio Carillo, the victim’s father, said they, too, went to the company’s plant multiple times but were not entertained.

The victim’s family is planning to ask the help of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) regarding this case.

URC statement

URC, though, released a statement on Monday, confirming the incident.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of one of our third-party workers due to an incident at the workplace that is now being investigated. We are fully cooperating with the authorities in this effort.

Our prayers and condolences go to his loved ones. Through his agency, we have reached out to the bereaved family to offer our assistance,” the statement read.

Merly said the agency only provided a coffin for Stephen and sent flowers for the wake.

Stephen’s wake is at Block 4 Sewage in Barangag Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City. He will be laid to rest at 12 noon on Saturday, June 11, at the Cattleya Gardens and Memorial Park in Cordova town.

