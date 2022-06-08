Lapu-Lapu plans to cordon area where butandings were spotted

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Government plans to cordon the sea water in Barangay Marigondon where whale sharks, known here as butanding, were spotted.

Alex Baring, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Agriculture and Fisheries Office (CAFO), said they plan to do this to avoid disrupting the whale shark’s activities in the area.

Three whale sharks were recently seen swimming around in the sea waters off Barangay Marigondon.

Baring said that the presence of Butanding could become a new attraction for tourists visiting the city.

“In fact ang mayor ni-order nga ipa-cordon ang lugar wherein naa sila kanunay nga nag-istar,” Baring said.

(In fact, the mayor ordered to cordon the area wherein they are usually spotted.)

He added that they are also feeding them with tiny shrimps or locally known as “oyap.”

Aside from Marigondon, two whale sharks were also seen swimming in the waters off Barangay Punta Engaño.

Baring believes that the decline of illegal fishing activities in the city has helped a lot in flourishing their marine ecosystem, which attracts other marine animals, such as the Butandings.

“Maoy among agpas nga mao na nga nibisita na sila sa atong kadagatan. Aside pod ana kadtong mga manghilo ug isda gamit ug cyanide, nihinay napod na sila ug kawala karon,” he added.

(That’s what we are doing that’s why they are here in our seas. Aside from that, those who use to do illegal fishing, they are slowly getting lost already.)

Whale sharks are also an attraction of the southern Cebu town of Oslob for many years now.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Trapped ‘butanding’ rescued in Lapu-Lapu City

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy