DOLE-7 issues temporary work stoppage order vs Universal Robina Corp. for worker’s death

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) has issued a temporary work stoppage order against a food and beverage company in Mandaue City after one of its workers died while cleaning its pulverizer machine.

Marites Mercado, chief of the Tri-City field office of the DOLE-7, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, said they issued a work stoppage order against Universal Robina Corp. (URC) last Monday, June 6, for violation of safety protocols for its workers which resulted in the death of Stephen Corilla on June 2.

Corilla was killed when he was sucked into the pulverizing machine when it was accidentally turned on while he was still inside it.

Mercado said upon information of the said incident, DOLE-7 issued an inspection authority to its two labor inspectors to inspect the company’s factory and to conduct an Occupational Safety and Health investigation.

“Nasubo g’yod kaayo mi sa maong hitabo unya ginareport sa atong labor inspectors, and our concurrent head (Usec. Victor del Rosario) issued work stoppage order, gibutang didto ang violation sa Occupational Health and Safety Standards,” she said.

Mercado added that the work stoppage order will not be lifted until URC can submit the required documents which will then be subjected to validation by DOLE’s labor inspectors.

DOLE-7 also imposed a P100,000 fine against URC for violation of DOLE-7 department order 198-18 which is the implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act No. 11058 entitled “An Act Strengthening Compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Standards and Providing Penalties for Violations Thereof.”

She said among the findings of their inspectors is that the quarterly maintenance of the involved machine is “insufficient.”

Mercado said Corilla’s agency, the HR Team Asia, also pledge financial assistance to his family.

“Ang URC among giawhag nga tabangan g’yod ang then i-consider ang medical, ang iyang burial ug financial assistance sa maong trabahante,” Mercado said adding that URC is still deliberating the amount of the financial assistance to be given to the bereaved family.

“We advised sad sa URC nga sa financial assistance nga i-consider sad nga naa pay mga anak no nga mo-eskwela pa so hinaut nga ang financial assistance will be enough,” she added.

She said the management of URC also informed them that it is conducting its own investigation of the incident.

She said they are also awaiting the result of this internal investigation. /rcg

