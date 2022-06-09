Lapu’s unfinished road works pose serious challenge to Ironman competitors

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City’s unfinished road works are expected to pose a serious challenge to triathletes competing in the upcoming Aguila Ironman 70.3 Philippines.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, however, said that currently, they cannot do anything about this, since these were projects implemented by outgoing lone district Representative Paz Radaza, through the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Aside from this, works on some road and drainage projects were also suspended by the DPWH due to erring contractors.

“Naay mga trabaho nga gi-suspend sa DPWH, but that was under Congresswoman Paz (Radaza), kay siya paman ang sitting congresswoman karon,” Chan said.

Chan said that after June 30, he will be asking his wife, congresswoman-elect Cindi Chan, to conduct ocular inspections and look into the delay of the road works.

The mayor added that he will also meet with the DPWH to inquire about the timeline of the different road projects implemented in the city.

“Nag-apas man gud ta, naa ta’y Ironman, kinahanglan nga tutokan nato,” he added.

Chan said that he would also be asking for the assistance of DPWH in pressuring contractors to fast-track their work by rendering extra time in order to meet the deadline of these projects.

The Ironman triathlon consists of three sports disciplines: swimming, biking, and running. It was suspended for two years due to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). /rcg

ALSO READ:

Crossing the iconic CCLEX highlights return of IRONMAN 70.3 race in Cebu

Ironman 70.3 rescheduled again due to COVID concerns

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy