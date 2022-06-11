Lilo and Philmar visit the local ‘perya’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Have you been to the “perya?”

Little island girl, Lilo, was all smiles as her dad, professional surfer, and instructor Philmar Alipayo took her to a local “perya” in Siargao, on Friday night, June 11.

It was shared by Alipayo on his Instagram stories which showed how Lilo was having so much fun while seeing other people bet and play in one of the games at the carnival.

“Ngita kami peryahan ,” captioned Alipayo.

‘PERYA EXPERIENCE’ WATCH: Philmar Alipayo shares the first perya experience of his daughter, Lilo, in this video. Looks like Lilo is having so much fun as she watches people play this perya game. 🎥: Philmar Alipayo/IG via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Friday, June 10, 2022

Netizens were very quick to comment on this cute little father-daughter bonding of Alipayo and Lilo.

While in an earlier video posted by Alipayo, Lilo uttered something really cute in Bisaya.

She was telling her father that her milk is already spoiled but said in Bisaya, “pan-os” she said.

‘PAN-OS NA ANG GATAS’ 😅WATCH: Wanna hear something cute today? Let Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo's daughter Lilo do the trick. The little island girl is seen complaining to her dad about her spoiled milk, but she said it in Bisaya which is, "pan-os.” Pagkaslang ug pagkacute gyud! ❤️🎥: Philmar Alipayo/IG via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Friday, June 10, 2022

Such a cute and lovely little island girl!

Can’t wait to see more of Lilo and the other rest of the Happy Islanders Family!

RELATED STORIES

The little Happy Islanders try surfing

Happy Islanders share new vlog, Lilo being a little miss perfectionist

/dbs