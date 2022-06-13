LTO-7 joins World Blood Donor Day via blood donation campaign
CEBU CITY, Philippines –The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) joins the celebration of World Blood Donor Day 2022 with a blood donation campaign at the Malasakit Center located along N. Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
In a statement, the LTO-7 said that as the World Health Organization is calling on people all around the globe to give blood in a gesture of solidarity. LTO-7 partners with the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) for the one-day blood letting initiative.
The LTO-7 said blood interested donors can visit and check its blood donation campaign at the LTO-7 Malasakit Center Office on Tuesday, from 8 a.m to 2 p.m.
“Donating blood is an act of malasakit and we have a suitable office for that, the only LTO Malasakit Office in the country which is located at N. Bacalso in Cebu City. I encourage everyone to join us in celebrating World Blood Donor Day and show compassion through donating blood,” said LTO-7 regional director Victor Emmanuel Caindec.
This year’s World Blood Donor Day slogan is “Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives.”
The LTO-7 said interested donors can scan the QR code in the campaign poster to register and to know more details about the blood donation campaign.
Walk-in donors are also welcome to participate.
