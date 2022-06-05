PhilCycling national championships to be held in Tagaytay this month

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After a two-year hiatus, the PhilCycling National Championships for Road gets back into action from June 21 to 24 in Tagaytay City.

This was announced on Sunday through Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and PhilCycling President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

“With the pandemic restrictions eased, it’s high time to bring the National Championships back on the road,” Tolentino said.

“We scrapped the races in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and last year, we could only stage the National Trials under a strictly-controlled environment in Clark,” he said.

The national championship is one of the most sought-after and looked-forward annual road bike races in the Philippines. It features various categories such as the individual time trial (ITT), criterium (men and women’s elite), under-23, juniors (17-18), and youth (16-under) with the registration going on.

The race also serves as a qualifier for the Philippine national team training pool.

A team time trial race could also be included in the competition program depending on the number of recognized and legitimate cycling teams which will register for the races. The routes and distances for the juniors and youth road events will also be determined at the close of the registration period.

The criterium race features a 2.10-kilometer circuit course in Tagaytay while the ITT has a 20.36k for the women’s category and 30.30k for the men’s category.

Meanwhile, the main event, the road race has a 137.43k distance for the men’s and 114.41k for the distaff side.

Some of the country’s elite and prospective cyclists are expected to compete in the upcoming major cycling race.

RELATED STORIES

FACES OF CEBU: Khalil Sanchez, 17, rising cycling star

Love at first ride: How Miss Sikad Sugbo fell in love with cycling

Dumaguete’s Barba tops PhilCycling National MTB downhill c’ships

New downhill course for cyclists set up in Danao

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy