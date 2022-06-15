Drew Arellano shares another happy father moment with Astro

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Drew Arellano’s youngest son, Astro is making hearts melt online after this video posted by Arellano.

In the video, Astro was carried by his mother, Iya Villania Arellano to be put to sleep when Drew decided to take a video of this simple but precious moment.

To their surprise, Astro knew he had to put up a show to make his parents proud, especially his dad, Drew.

With his eyes closed, all of a sudden this little heartthrob smiled which will surely be filed under “one of dad’s happy moments” for Drew.

The Arellanos’ celebrity friends hopped in this cute video by sending in their comments on Drew’s IG post.

What a great way to jumpstart the celebration of Father’s Day this year for Drew!

Keep smiling, Astro! /rcg

Iya Villania says baby Astro is her last