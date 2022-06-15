SUV owner involved in Mandaluyong hit-and-run case surrenders

MANILA, Philippines — The owner of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) involved in the viral hit-and-run incident in Mandaluyong City surrendered to the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

During the Pulis @ Ur Serbis program hosted by UNTV, the driver and owner of the Toyota RAV4 Jose Antonio Sanvicente showed up at Camp Crame in Quezon City, following mounting calls from the public and the national police to face the charges against him.

This was after police failed to find him after the incident on June 5, as Sanvicente did not attend Land Transportation Office (LTO) hearings, which also led to the revocation of his driver’s license.

It could be recalled that on June 5, a Toyota RAV4 bearing the plate number NCO 3781 was caught on a dashboard camera bumping and then running over a security guard managing the traffic along Doña Julia Vargas Avenue.

As a result, the victim sustained several injuries and had to be monitored at the hospital’s intensive care unit.

