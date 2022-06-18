Trade fair in Talisay: 72 businesses take center stage

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 72 businesses showcased their products and goods in the first-ever Talisay City trade fair, which started on Friday, June 17, 2022, and will end on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Talisay Chamber of Commerce president, Cyril Velasco, said that the Trade Fair marked the celebration of the business sector’s revival after two years of pandemic.

“First Talisay City Trade fair nato, we have 72 booths. I’m happy to say nga filled tanan atong slots,” said Velasco.

(Our first Talisay City Trade fair, we have 72 booths. I’m happy that all our slots are filled.)

Supposedly, the trade fair should have been conducted in 2021, but because of the tight restrictions then, the chamber decided to move the fair this year.

Rightly so, Talisay City is under Alert Level 1 and the Provincial Board has passed into ordinance rationalizing the use of face masks, thereby, allowing the public to be maskless in open spaces.

The trade fair at the City Hall grounds is open to all visitors, residents or transients, and even tourists.

Velasco said the chamber had seen rapid growth in economic activity in the past months, especially in the food industry in Talisay City.

In the trade fair, at least 30 booths are dedicated for food, which goes to show that Talisay is becoming a food center in the province.

Milk teas and boba, streetfood, lechon, chicharon, coffee and frappes, and fruit juices and shakes abound in the trade fair.

Aside from food, beauty products, fashion, techonology and crafts are also rising in popularity in Talisay City as shown in the various booths at the trade fair.

Velasco said that removing the mandatory face masks had really helped the businesses rise up as more people had a reason to go out with less restrictions.

“Naa man gud uban di na mogawas kay daghang restrictions. Karon makita na gyod nato nga daghan nag nigawas. Atong mga resturants, normal na gyod,” said Velasco.

(There are some who refuse to go out because of the restrictions. Now, we can see that there are many people who are going out. The situation in our restaurants are now normal.)

Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas said that the trade fair was also a symbol of the cooperation of the Chamber and the city government in improving the businesses in Talisay City.

He said he hoped that this would draw light to the city’s economic growth and bring in tourists and investors alike.

