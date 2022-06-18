Minors now account for most theft and robbery incidents in Carcar City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The rise in juvenile criminality in Carcar City is a concern that needs to be addressed and focused on, the city’s top police official said.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Ardioleto Cabagnot, chief of Carcar City Police Station, said this following a reported theft involving at least three minors who took items from a burger stall in Poblacion 1, Carcar City, on Saturday dawn, June 18, 2022.

One of the minors was caught on CCTV going inside the stall while the two others acted as lookouts outside. They took away buns, patties, a grinder, and P500.

Minors, Cabagnot said, now account for most theft and robbery incidents in the city. Most of them are alleged rugby boys whose ages range from 11 to 17 years old.

However, he could not provide figures just yet to support this claim.

Cabagnot said that investigators have already identified the three minor suspects and have already alerted the city’s Department of Social Welfare and Development.

He said that the three were already rescued a few months ago and were turned over to the city’s DSWD but were later released.

“Sa DSWD wala sila’y ingun ana nga mga human resources and facilities. So nibalik napod na sila,” Cabagnot said.

The police official added that initially they were planning of filing formal complaints against the parents of the three boys but they later learned that their parents were in jail for illegal drug offenses.

The boys he said, are now living on the streets fending for themselves. He called them ‘libod-suroy’.

Cabagnot said that the police will just continue roving around the city especially at night to heighten police visibility and counter criminal activities.

He said he is hopeful that the coming administration will give juvenile criminality added focus and top concern.

“The same ra gihapon ang problema ba, magtuyok-tuyok,” he added.

“I hope nga matagaan og pagtagad ang facilities nato sa CICL [Children in Conflict with the Law] diri…Kay ang atoang CICL nga opisina o facilities kay di man gyud magamit kay gihimo raman tog stock room. Wala kaayo matagad ba,” Cabagnot added.

Over this, Cabagnot appeals to the community to be vigilant of suspicious actions or people in their areas and immediately report to the police if they have noticed any. /rcg

