Talisay soon to have viewing deck overlooking its ‘Sleeping Dinosaur’

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas will lead this Saturday, April 23, the groundbreaking of a viewing deck that will be built overlooking the city’s “Sleeping Dinosaur” which is now gaining popularity as a tourism destination.

In a social media post, Gullas said, the viewing deck will be built right in front of the “Sleeping Dinosaur” which is called “Isay” by people who would often visit the area.

“Dako gyud akong kalipay (We are so happy) that our very own “Sleeping Dinosaur” at Barangay Camp 4 and Manipis is getting its own spotlight on our tourism program,” Gullas said.

Gullas said “Isay” was discovered by members of the biking community, who would pass by the area to have a breath of fresh air especially when Cebu was still under strict quarantine restrictions as a result of the pandemic.

Talisay City’s “Sleeping Dinosaur” could be seen if you are driving along the Manipis Toledo-Talisay road. It is located along the banks of the Mananga River.

“Isay was a go-to place for biking and every time I visit her, maaappreciate gyud nako siya ug pag-ayo (I can really appreciate her very much),” Gullas said.

Gullas first posted a photo of “Isay” on his social media page on March 23, 2021. On the same post, he directed the city’s tourism and assessors office “to give recommendations on how we can improve the viewing experience of our own sleeping Dinosaur.”

“This is actually one of our priorities, to make Talisay a gateway tourist destination of the south and with our new viewing deck maka add ni sa daghan pa natong mga damgo aron ato pa gyud nga mapasigardo ang atong dakbayan (this can add to our dream so that we can showcase our city),” Gullas said.

Gullas added that his administration’s tourism initiatives started with the improvements on the Poblacion Park and Boardwalk.

This Saturday, he will also lead the ground breaking of the viewing deck that will be overlooking “Isay.”

“More to come as well. We have plans for another park in city hall as well. Plan is in the works. I’ll update you,” he said.

