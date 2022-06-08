Iya Villania says baby Astro is her last

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It was her “longest and most painful delivery.”

But Iya Villania felt that everything was worth it when baby Astro Phoenix, the newest addition to the Arellano family, was finally born last June 4.

“I was at 6cm and giving up when I asked for the drugs when all of a sudden God flipped a switch and I delivered 30-40mins after!!! 😅🙏🏼 He knew the desires of my heart and He opened my cervix up before the drugs came 😂. ,” Iya wrote.

“What an experience 😅 Thank you Lord 🙏🏼. ,” she added.

After giving birth to her cute little Astro, Iya said this was going to be her last.

“My longest and most painful delivery but also the most special because I was praying for strength and courage EVERY SINGLE DAY hoping to get thru an unmedicated* birth to wrap up this journey (yes guys, I believe this is the last! 😅),” Iya told her followers in an Instagram post.

READ MORE:

Iya Villania-Arellano and Drew Arellano welcome fourth baby

Iya Villania is one active mom in her final trimester

/dcb