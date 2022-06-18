Cebu City Health: Computerization of barangay database to help detect outbreaks

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A computerization program pioneered by the University of Cebu and launched in Barangay Apas, Cebu City is going to be a gamechanger in infectious disease prevention.

Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, head of the City Health Department, said that the computer system would hold basic information that the City Health could access to identify the occurrence of illness in a barangay.

The system will have medical histories of the residents allowing the City Health to know if certain diseases are popping up in certain areas.

“Makita ni sa system ang information. Sayon na lang sa data gathering ug profiling nya maverify nato if resident ba gyod, renter, sharer, home owner,” said Ibones in a phone interview.

(We can see these information in the system. It will be easy for data gathering and profiling and we can verify it if it is a resident, renter, sharer, home owner.)

Most importantly, the City Health can act immediately once the data show that there is a concentrated increase of certain illnesses like dengue in an area.

Ibones said he hoped that the system would be adapted in other barangays as well because a computerized database would make it easier for them to trace, to deliver service, and prevent outbreaks.

“Mao may plan eventually magbutang ta sa tanang barangays. Dili ra man pud ni sa health, kay magamit pud siya sa security,” he said.

Ibones said that the plan is to put up the system in the bigger barangays like Guadalupe and Lahug, but for now, the system will be applied in Apas.

(That is the plan that eventually we will have this in all barangays. This is not only for health because this can also be used in security.)

The CHD hopes the computerized system will be available in other barangays soon as this will help with anti-dengue operations.

If an outbreak occurs, the city can immediately hold intervention such as misting in the area.

As of now, the city has a total of 1,230 dengue cases from January to June 15, 2022. Deaths remain at 16.

