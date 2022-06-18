Iya Villania inspires followers as she starts working out again after giving birth

CEBU, Philippines — Celebrity mom Iya Villania proved that she is a ‘fitspiration’ to her followers after she posted a video of her working out again two weeks after giving birth.

The 35-year-old TV host said, on Saturday, June 18, 2022, that with her doctor’s go signal, she was able to start on a light workout.

“Also, got to see whether I could still pull up or not… and the verdict?”

Villania, the mother of four, said that she tried working out two days after she gave birth to Leon, her second child, and admitted that it was a mistake.

“ I ended up bleeding more,” she shared.

She advised her fellow mommies to “wait until bleeding subsides” before getting back to the gym.

“Those who had a CS may need to wait it out a little longer before working out again.”

Netizens and fellow celebrities expressed their support for her fitness journey as they also complimented her in the comment section.

Villania gave birth on June 4, 2022, to her fourth child, Astro, with her husband Drew Arellano. They have three other kids named Primo, Leon, and Alana. /rcg

