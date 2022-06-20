PADS Dragon Boat Team seeks financial support for World Championships stint in U.S.

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Philippine Accessible Disability Services, Inc. (PADS) Dragon Boat Team is eyeing a historic feat in the International Dragon Boat Federation’s (IDBF) 13th Club Crew World Championships in Sarasota, Florida.

But first, they need to overcome a huge obstacle.

The renowned Cebu-based dragon boat team faces financial constraints that hinder their historic quest from joining the 13th Club Crew World Championships slated from July 18 to 24 in Sarasota, Florida.

PADS has represented not just Cebu but the Philippines in some of the biggest dragon boat races abroad. This time, they are knocking on everyone’s generous hearts to help them fund their biggest competition to date.

In an interview with CDN Digital, PADS founder and team manager JP Maunes said they’re seeking help from the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Talisay to provide them financial support in joining the 13th Club Crew World Championships.

“This is a very important competition for us because this is the first IDBF club crew world championship that will open a paradragon category. We want to change the tides of history as the first club crew world paradragon champion. This is also the world world title event after the pandemic,” said Maunes.

The Club Crew World Championships is a biennial event that draws the best dragon boat teams worldwide. It was supposed to happen in France in 2020 but the event was canceled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The biggest obstacle that we are facing right now is our financial constraints. PADS is a non profit organization so we fully depend on donations and sponsorships. Ideally, We really need financial support from our government,” Maunes said.

Although outgoing president Rodrigo Duterte already donated P1 million for their trip, the amount is still not enough to cover all of their travel expenses.

“We are thankful to the office of President Duterte for donating 1M for our travel expenses but its really not enough. Thats why we are doing our best to get support from the LGUs ib Cebu city, Mandaue city, Talisay city and Lapulapu city. Where our paddlers are staying. We still need to get their response,” said Maunes.

The team needs P4 million to fully cover their campaign in the Club Crew World Championships.

Despite the challenges, the team remains motivated as they continue to train for this major competition.

Maunes revealed that some of their paddlers are paying for their travel expenses. At the same time, the rest of the team is making rounds, soliciting their relatives and friends for their visa fees.

Amidst their efforts to fund their training, they’re also training rigidly under the tutelage of Master Sargeant Ma. Ailene Padrones of the Philippine Airforce PAFCMO, twice a day.

“I would like to ask our fellow cebuanos specially to our LGUs and government agencies to help fund our Philippine Dragon Boat delegation to the 13th IDBF club crew world championships this July 18-26,2022. We needed at least P900,000 to fund our airfare expenses so our paddlers will not be Able to spend their own money to represent our country. Most of our athletes cant afford, we might end up with personal debts after the world championships,” added Maunes.

Maunes believes that PADS cannot let this biennial world championship pass because of their winning chances. He is confident that his team can win the title or perhaps finish at the podium; that is why they’re doing their best to raise funds to fly to the United States.

RELATED STORIES

Mandaue City to have center for PWDs soon

Cebu’s paradragon team seals historic dragonboat race in Thailand with 4 golds

PADS to hold Dragon Boat Exhibition Race in Tudela

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy