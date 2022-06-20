Must Eats

Alishan brings authentic Taiwanese milk tea with a local twist

By: - June 20, 2022

The milk tea craze in Cebu has been going on for a while now. And it is showing no sign of coming to a halt.

This is after more and more stores are opening up every now and then, making milk tea shops easy to track down the city streets.

With an array to choose from, how will a milk tea station set itself apart from the others?

(L-R) Francesco Dino, Robert Dino, Maria Victoria Osmeña, and Juvy Osmeña spearheaded the ribbon cutting that officially opened the Alishan Cebu branch at Taft East Gate on June 18, 2022. | Know more here

Officially opened last June 18, 2022, at Taft East Gate, Alishan, the first of its brand to open outside Manila, brings Taiwan’s authentic milk tea flavors closer to Cebuanos and milk tea-lovers.

The tea Alishan Cebu uses for their milk tea products is from the Alishan Mountains of Taiwan. Although authentic, they put a local twist on this flavor to complement Filipino taste buds.

(L-R) Stefano Kristof Dino, Francesco Roberto Dino, and Alanna Marie Dino attended the opening of the Alishan Cebu branch to celebrate a new business milestone for the family. | Check the menu here

Juvy Osmeña said, “Basically, all our major products are from Taiwan. And then the edge is customers really have to try our product to get the entire experience of Taiwan’s authentic milk tea taste, but with a local twist.”

On being the first tenant to operate in Taft East Gate

“We are really hopeful with Taft East Gate because when everything else closes down during the pandemic, I see the potential of this area… And the concept of Taft East Gate, if you look at their concept, is kinda upscale, and our brand is on that market. So, the best place for us (Alishan),” Osmeña added.

Customers flocked outside the Alishan Cebu branch after getting their free drinks at the store’s official opening. | How to get there?

More branches in Cebu

Alishan plans to open three more stores in Cebu in the coming months. A negotiation with Mactan Newtown and Cebu Exchange is ongoing. The milk tea store is also looking for a spot near Fuente Osmeña to reach more people who enjoy milk tea as a drink or dessert.

Alishan barista served customers with one of the brown sugar series during the official opening of their in Cebu City last June 18, 2022, at Taft East Gate. | Order here

Try out Alishan’s brown sugar series, fruity series, yogurt smoothies, and ice creams at their store in Taft East Gate along Cardinal Rosales Ave., Cebu City. Catch their opening hour at 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. You may also order from Grab Food and soon on FoodPanda.

East Gate, Taft Properties commercial beacon, is their embodiment of the company’s vision of creating a MicroTownship concept which integrates business, residential, retail, and recreational facilities, giving unit owners the advantage and convenience of being just minutes away from everything in the community.

Click here for leasing inquiries and questions about Taft East Gate.

/dbs

Related

East Gate of Taft Properties tops off

Taft Properties set to top off residential and commercial tower of East Gate

Latest Stories
Most Read

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.