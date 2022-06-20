Alishan brings authentic Taiwanese milk tea with a local twist

The milk tea craze in Cebu has been going on for a while now. And it is showing no sign of coming to a halt.

This is after more and more stores are opening up every now and then, making milk tea shops easy to track down the city streets.

With an array to choose from, how will a milk tea station set itself apart from the others?

Officially opened last June 18, 2022, at Taft East Gate, Alishan, the first of its brand to open outside Manila, brings Taiwan’s authentic milk tea flavors closer to Cebuanos and milk tea-lovers.

The tea Alishan Cebu uses for their milk tea products is from the Alishan Mountains of Taiwan. Although authentic, they put a local twist on this flavor to complement Filipino taste buds.

Juvy Osmeña said, “Basically, all our major products are from Taiwan. And then the edge is customers really have to try our product to get the entire experience of Taiwan’s authentic milk tea taste, but with a local twist.”

On being the first tenant to operate in Taft East Gate

“We are really hopeful with Taft East Gate because when everything else closes down during the pandemic, I see the potential of this area… And the concept of Taft East Gate, if you look at their concept, is kinda upscale, and our brand is on that market. So, the best place for us (Alishan),” Osmeña added.

More branches in Cebu

Alishan plans to open three more stores in Cebu in the coming months. A negotiation with Mactan Newtown and Cebu Exchange is ongoing. The milk tea store is also looking for a spot near Fuente Osmeña to reach more people who enjoy milk tea as a drink or dessert.

Try out Alishan’s brown sugar series, fruity series, yogurt smoothies, and ice creams at their store in Taft East Gate along Cardinal Rosales Ave., Cebu City. Catch their opening hour at 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. You may also order from Grab Food and soon on FoodPanda.

East Gate, Taft Properties commercial beacon, is their embodiment of the company’s vision of creating a MicroTownship concept which integrates business, residential, retail, and recreational facilities, giving unit owners the advantage and convenience of being just minutes away from everything in the community.

Click here for leasing inquiries and questions about Taft East Gate.

/dbs

