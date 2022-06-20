Dengue cases in Lapu-Lapu still rising

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Dengue cases in Lapu-Lapu City have continued to increase.

This was confirmed by Dr. Agnes Realiza, head of the City Health Office.

She said that, currently, the city had recorded more than 970 cases of the disease.

Aside from this, 3 additional cases of death were also recorded. The cases of death due to dengue in the city is now at 15.

The city currently has 9 active cases of the disease.

“Nagkasaka man gyud no, nagkasaka man gyud ang atong kaso,” Realiza said.

However, Realiza said that the spread of the infection was no longer that fast compared to the previous months.

She said that even the Sta. Rosa Community Hospital in Olango Island had no longer recorded an admitted patient due to dengue.

“Naay kaso pero dili gyud ingon nga paspas kaayo, dili pareha sa mga miaging semana nga paspas gyud kaayo. Naay kaso per week pero dili na gyud taas kaayo,” she added.

(There are cases but it is not increasing rapidly which is not quite the past week where the increase was so fast. There are cases but the number is not quite high.)

She said this was the result of the intensified clean-up drives that the city had implemented, in coordination with the barangays.

Dengue can spread through mosquito bites.

Realiza also continued to remind Oponganons to continue cleaning their surroundings and observe the 4S or the search and destroy breeding sites of mosquitoes; impose self-protection measures; seek early consultation; and say yes to misting.

The city has also reactivated their Aksyon Barangay Kontra Dengue (ABKD) to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.

/dbs

