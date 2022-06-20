LOOK: Fuschia Ravena’s national costumes

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Miss Queen International Philippines 2022 Fuschia Ravena just keeps on surprising all her supporters as the coronation night of the Miss Queen International 2022 approaches.

This time, this Cebuana beauty queen showcased the different regions of the Philippines through costumes.

Let’s take a look at all her National Costumes and how she described each masterpiece.

DANGAL 🏳️‍🌈 (Tagalog). These costume designs are made by Malayka Yamas.

GARBO 🏳️‍🌈 (Bisaya).

BANSAG🏳️‍🌈 (Tausug).

In her Instagram post, Ravena said, “The Philippines is an archipelago of cultures, colors, and dreams. Divided into 3 regions, united by love. 🏳️‍🌈❤️”

The preliminary competition for the pageant will be on Thursday, June 23, 2022. On June 25, a new Miss Queen International 2022 will be crowned in Thailand.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Fuschia Ravena:Our identities are valid, just like yours

Fuschia Ravena:I will use my voice to spread the message of love