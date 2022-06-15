Lapu holds dengue caravan to drum up campaign vs disease

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Government holds an ASEAN Dengue Day caravan on Wednesday afternoon, June 15, 2022.

The activity aims to instill awareness to Oponganons on how to avoid the disease and the mosquitoes which are carriers of dengue.

Dr. Agnes Realiza, head of the City Health Office, said that the caravan started from the city hall and ended in Hoops Dome, Barangay Gun-ob.

The caravan will also have three routes so that they can infiltrate the different sitios in every barangay.

A commitment signing was also held with Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, representatives from the Department of Health (DOH)-7, ARC Hospital, Lapu-Lapu City Hospital, barangay officials, and other stakeholders.

“Yes commitment signing to all stakeholders, to all officials, to all barangays nga maningkamot gyud, ato gyung sugpuon ang lamok para dili mosaka ug samot ang atong kaso dinhi sa Lapu-Lapu sa dengue fever,” Realiza said.

Aside from this, the City Health Office also distributed chemical solutions for misting to those who attended the activity. They demonstrated how to apply and use them.

Insecticide-treated nets to control Aedes aegypti mosquitoes and prevent the transmission of dengue were also distributed.

Realiza also reiterated her call to Oponganons to always clean their surroundings, observe the 4S (Search and Destroy breeding sites of mosquitoes; impose Self-Protection measures; Seek early consultation; and Say yes to misting), and 4 o’clock.

She also urged barangays to reactivate their Aksyon Barangay Kontra Dengue (ABKD).

Currently, Lapu-Lapu City has more than 800 cases of dengue, including 12 deaths. /rcg

