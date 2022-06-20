4th CABC Corporate Cup gets underway

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The 4th Corporate Cup of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) successfully kicked off last Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the Maria Montessori International School gymnasium in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City.

The AEG Building Prints, Unitec, and Boysen Paints trounced their respective opponents in the opening games, which marked the end of the league’s two-and-a-half-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the first match, Unitec edged Modern Windows,77-63, with Gil Francis Dumadag and Mark Paradero leading the team with 18 and 16 points, respectively.

Brian Acebedo’s double-double performance went to waste for Modern Windows. He tallied 22 points with 12 rebounds, one dime and four steals, but these weren’t enough to lift his team to victory.

In the second game, Boysen Paints defeated Buildrite Construction Chemicals, 53-43, with Chester Hinagdanan leading his team with 17 points.

Michael Judilla aided Hinagdanan with 15 points and four steals.

In the third game, AEG Building Prints bested Island Premium Paints,73-62.

Zach Elisha Go led AEG with 21 points, two rebounds, one assist, and five steals.

In addition, AEG’s Arbinson “Bong” Gabison had a double-double outing with 13 markers and 11 boards.

BOX SCORES:

FIRST GAME:

Unitec (77)- Dumadag 18, Paradero 16, Rizzari 15, Abellana 7, Marquita 6, Tiro 5, Cabonillas 4, Pepito 4, Baguio 2.

Modern Windows (63)- Acebedo 22, Baladya 13, Sanchez 12, Aspacio 10, Laguna 2, Sasan 2, Donasco 2.

Quarter scores: 19-15,19-13,23-16,19-16

SECOND GAME:

Boysen (53)- Hinagdana 17, Judilla 15, Albaciete 7, Appari 7, Ceniza 2, Naganhon Jr. 2, Bulangkit 2, Enriques 1.

Buildrite (43)- Rebosura 17, Lentorio 11, Salvador 7, Moradante 6, Dilao 2.

Quarter scores: 14-9, 10-11, 13-12, 16-11.

THIRD GAME:

AEG (73)- Go 21, Gabison 13, Caadan 10, Peralta 8, Cabigas 7, Aniño 6, Alob 5, Valleser 3.

Island Premium Paints (62)- Cinco 20, Catugas 13, Ubanan 12, Sia 9, Go 2, Abueva 2, Zamora 2.

Quarter scores: 28-12, 13-15,17-21, 15-14.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

