Police has POI in killing of Carbon porter



CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police identified at least two persons of interest in the killing of a Carbon Public Market porter last Sunday, June 19, 2022, along Manalili Street in Barangay Ermita.

Police Executive Master Sergeant Rogelio Nedamo of the Carbon Police Station identified the victim as Emilio Dakutan, initially reported as a resident of Negros Occidental.

It can be recalled the the victim, while he was sleeping on the sidewalk, was gunned down by at least two perpetrators on a bicycle.

Nedamo said that they already identified these two suspects but begged off from disclosing more details.

Police are looking at personal grudge as possible motive of the killing as he was also accused of being a police asset. As a result, the victim allegedly received death threats.

“Diha rana sya matog sa Carbon. Dayo raman na sya Carbon…taud taud na siya sa Ermita, matog sa kilid sa mga tindahan,” Nedamo said.

(He sleeps in Carbon. He is not from Carbon. But he has been in Ermita for quite some time now. He just sleeps near the stalls.)

They were able to identify the victim after they verified a report that he was arrested for illegal gambling this year.

Nedamo said that Dakutan was arrested for illegal gambling last March 26, 2022. He was released on April 4, 2022.

Nedamo said they are working to retrieve CCTV footage from the area where the crime was committed as this can help verify if their persons of interest are indeed the perpetrators.

