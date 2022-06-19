Carbon Market porter killed while sleeping remains unidentified

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A porter who was shot to death at the Carbon Public Market here remains unidentified.

The porter, only known as “Hilongo” by vendors in the area, was gunned down beside the sidewalk of Manalili Street in Barangay Ermita at around 1:05 a.m. on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Police Staff Sergeant Joseph Bejer, desk officer of Carbon Police Station, said that investigators continue to gather information as to the possible identity of the man. No relatives have also come forward to the station to claim the body as of this posting.

Quoting information relayed by the investigators, Bejer said the porter was sleeping on the sidewalk when two individuals who were on board a bicycle shot the victim.

“Natulog ni sya unya mao lagi naay duha ka tawo riding a bicycle, unya gipusil way igong reason. Paghuman, ang mga suspect, mura ra’g wala. Nilakaw,” Bejer said.

(He was sleeping, at that time, when two men riding a bicycle, shot him without apparent reason. Afterward, the suspects acted as if nothing happened and left.)

Bases on what he saw, Bejer said that the porter sustained a gunshot wound on his neck.

Bejer said that the personnel of the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) did not recover empty shells from the area.

Temporarily, the porter’s body is at the St Francis funeral parlor.

READ:

Electrocuted man found hanging on a building in Cebu City identified

Cebu City shooting: Cops are checking if woman’s killing is drug-related

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy