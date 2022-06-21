CVFA faces acid test, takes on Kaya FC Iloilo on Wednesday

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Multi-titled football coach Glen Ramos remained positive as his team, the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA), braces for a tough duel against Kaya FC Iloilo in their last match in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U-19 National Championship Division 2 Visayas Leg at the Cebu City Sports Center, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

The much-anticipated match between CVFA and Kaya Iloilo FC is scheduled at 10 a.m.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Ramos said that they remained focused, positive, and hopeful for Wednesday’s match.

A win is very crucial for CVFA in order for them to qualify for a spot in the National Group Stage of the PFF U19 Boys National Championships.

Currently, Kaya and CVFA are tied at the top spot of Group E with identical 2-0 (win-loss) records, which translates to six points.

“Of course we are the host so we have to pray and just focus on the game and I hope the fans support us. The fans’ cheer and support from the stands is a big help to our team and I know the players are always excited to see them,” said Ramos.

After two matches, Ramos believes that his team has already adjusted from their mistakes and his players have learned to maximize their strengths on the field.

“Hopefully our team [puts up] a good performance tomorrow. We believe that CVFA’s coaching staff has always remained positive. Our coaching staff always encourages our players to perform their best in every match. Aside from being positive, we also pray for good results and achieve our objective, which is to win the game,” said Ramos.

CVFA hurdled numerous challenges before they formed the team for the ongoing tournament. Ramos pointed out that the biggest challenge they faced was the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ramos revealed that the two-and-a-half years of inactivity for most of his players had somehow affected their performances on the field.

However, they slowly overcame that obstacle through sheer determination and commitment.

“I can see that from the first match and second match the team really improved, especially [when it came to] individual and the team performances,” added Ramos.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

CVFA goes 2-0 in PFF U-19 tourney

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy