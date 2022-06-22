Loreche appointed as next CCMC chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dr. Mary Jean Loreche has been appointed by Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama as the next Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) head.

The mayor said in a phone interview with reporters on June 22, 2022, that he has asked Loreche, the current chief pathologist of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) to lead CCMC especially since she has greatly helped establish the COVID-19 pandemic response in Cebu.

“Jean Loreche has given her go signal to be the person who will really be on top of CCMC, ” said the mayor.

Rama also wants to put up a real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test laboratory for faster processing of swab results.

He also wants improvement in the services of the city’s hospital putting faith in Loreche that she can guide the hospital well as a former DOH-7 chief pathologist.

Loreche said that the mayor has plans for the CCMC and he wanted her to improve the services of the city hospital and make quality medical services affordable for ordinary people.

“Naa miy nasturyaan nga gioffer ni Mayor sa akoa ang head chief sa CCMC in relation sa iyang vision nga gwapuhon ang Cebu City ala Singapore and par sa iyang dream ang kanang atong CCMC maayo gyod na siya nga makahatag og medical services to the constituents,” said the doctor.

Loreche added that she will be leaving DOH-7 for her new post at the CCMC soon when the paperwork is finalized. Until, then she will continue to manage the laboratories of the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC).

For now, the doctor will be inspecting CCMC in the next few days before she formally takes over to see the status of the hospital. She will also plan with the mayor on what to improve.

“I share in the mayor’s vision. I believe the least fortunate should have the best medical services kay bisag unsaon pagkauswag sa usa ka lugar, kinahanglan partner niya ang health. Especially sa pandemic, we need to strengthen our healthcare,” said the future chief doctor.

Aside from being DOH-7’s chief pathologist, Loreche also served as the spokesperson for the Visayan Vaccination Operation Center (VVOC).

She has been a vocal voice during the pandemic providing insights on handling viral diseases and communicating information to the public.

Aside from Loreche, Rama has revealed more appointments for City officials and movements of incumbent officials as well.

Incumbent City Environment and Sanitation Enforcement Team (CESET) head Grace Luardo has been appointed as “garbage czar” remaining as head of CESET and now head of the Barangay Environmental Officers (BEOs) as well.

Bo Varquez will be leading the South Road Properties (SRP) management, current City Agriculturist Joey Baclayon will be the new head of the Parks and Playgrounds, Arleigh Gesta will be the new head of the Cebu City Environment and Resources Office (CENRO), and current CENRO head Editha Peros will be moved to the Cebu City Hillyland Management Board.

The mayor said his vision for the city is for it to be like Singapore with quality city services and equitable social services. /rcg

