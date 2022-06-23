Herlene ‘Hipon Girl’ Budol teases fans with her ‘Squammy’ signature walk

CEBU, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas candidate Herlene “Hipon Girl” Budol gave her fans a glimpse of her signature walk that she called the ‘Squammy Walk’.

In the video, Budol looked undeniably gorgeous and fierce as she showed off the ‘Squammy Walk’.

The actress-comedienne shared that she still had more training ahead to perfect her signature walk.

“My 4th Pasarela training, I still have 16 more sessions to perfect my SQUAMMY WALK,” she wrote.

Budol made it to the Top 40 of the Binibining Pilipinas 2022, including Cebuana beauties Nicole Borromeo and Jane Darren Genobisa.

The pageant’s organization has yet to announce the schedule of the coronation night. The 40 ladies will battle out to represent the country in the Miss International, Miss Globe, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Grand International tilts.

