Mandaue OBO suspends construction works on collapsed warehouse

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Office of the Building Official (OBO) of Mandaue City has issued a suspension order against the warehouse on V. Albano St. in Barangay Maguikay, which collapsed while it rained on Wednesday, June 22.

Engineer Crystal Como, the city’s acting building official, said the order will be effective today.

Como clarified that the suspension was only for the warehouse’s supposedly succeeding construction activities.

She said that they have also recommended the urgent demolition of the structure to avoid any possible accidents.

Como said according to a barangay official in Maguikay who went to their office, the owner, a certain Tan, expressed willingness to demolish and reconstruct the structure to correct what needs to be corrected.

The acting building official said that based on their investigation, a heavy downpour, violation of standard structural code, and faulty methodology were the main reasons for the building’s collapse.

Como said they have no questions regarding the materials used but only how the construction was implemented.

She said according to their team, there was a field area that was not possibly compacted and tampered with properly. The splicing of rebars also did not follow the standards of the structural code of the Philippines, and the placing of beams was not properly fixed to the concrete pedestal.

The other factor is the area was the lowest elevation at which the water would accumulate at the back of the warehouse that saturated the building and soil, said Como.

The warehouse which was under construction collapsed on Wednesday morning. Fortunately, no one was reported injured. /rcg

