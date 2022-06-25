Consolacion town officials take their oath, Mayor Alegado lays out plans

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The elected officials of Consolacion town in Cebu have taken their oath of office on Saturday night, June 25.

A holy mass and offering were conducted first before the actual oath-taking.

The town’s elected officials include Mayor Teresa “Nene” Alegado, Vice Mayor Aurelio Damole, and councilors Alfie Ouano, Marilou Pepito Casul, Lalinka “Inking” Villo-Yu, Leo Napuli, Engr. Fred Tibon Herrera, Bienvenido Ermac, Brando Cuizon and Salome Palang were accompanied by their families.

MCTC of Consolacion and Cordova Judge Jocelyn Uy-Po administers their oath.

The oath-taking was also attended by some Cebu officials, agency and department heads, and stakeholders.

In her inaugural address, the mayor enumerated the main priorities of her new administration, including the implementation of the 235-hectare reclamation project and the Cebu International Container Port in Barangay Tayud.

Converting the Consolacion Community College into Cebu Technological University, and improving the Municipal Jail, Fire Station, and Police Station, among others.

She would also want to continue her vision of a Comprehensive Land Use Plan that will best suit the different areas and locations and would guide investors to properly locate themselves to also protect the environment.

Alegado also congratulated the outgoing Mayor and her son Joannes “Joyjoy” Alegado for having been granted the award of good financial housekeeping.

The mayor also thanked all Consolacionanons who continue to support and believe in her.

Before becoming a Mayor, Alegado was a city councilor from 1998 to 2004. She then repeated her run for office in 2010 where she was elected the town’s chief executive and completed her three terms. She then served as a Vice Mayor from 2019 to 2022. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Alegado downplays rallies, says reclamation project is a go

Consolacion surpasses target in Nat’l Vaccination Days

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy