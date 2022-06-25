CCLEX releases safety guidelines for motorcycles

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) is putting up measures to ensure the safety of lightweight motorcycles from 125 cc to 399 cc as these will be allowed to pass through the expressway starting July 2, 2022.

CCLEX Corp. (CCLEC), the management of the expressway, has reiterated in a statement that the entire expressway is a traffic discipline zone where standard traffic and safety regulations are strictly implemented.

“The welfare and safety of motorists are our utmost priority. The measures we have put in place are meant to make sure that all our motorists will have a safe, seamless, and pleasurable journey while using the expressway,” said CCLEC President and General Manager Allan G. Alfon.

Under the guidelines, motorcycle owners must follow the speed limit of 40 kilometers per hour (kph) on the main bridge and curves while 60 kph on the causeway.

“They are also asked to only use the designated motorcycle lane, which is located on the right and is marked blue. Overtaking is also not allowed,” said CCLEC in a statement.

To protect them from untoward incidents, motorcycle owners are required to wear proper riding gear such as a standard protective helmet (full face, modular, off-road, half, open-face, dual sport) provided for under Republic Act 10054 or the Motorcycle Helmet Act of 2009 and LTO Administrative Order No. AHS-2008-015 governs the use and operation of motorcycles on highways.

The wearing of flip-flops, sandals, slippers, or being barefoot is also prohibited.

Back-riding is allowed as long as there will only be one person on the passenger’s pillion. Children can ride at the back of the motorcycle provided that they have helmets and can comfortably reach the standard foot peg.

Motorcycles carrying loads will not be allowed as it blocks the side mirror and covers the taillight and signal light.

CCLEC is also asking motorcycle owners to check their vehicles (tires, controls, lights, oil, chassis, stands) before hitting the road.

Meanwhile, the CCLEX toll booths will also start implementing the RFID stickers for motorists starting July 1, 2022, for cashless payment.

RFID registration for Class 1 to Class 3 vehicles will resume on June 28 through the Online Registration and Appointment System (ORRAS) at cclex.com.ph.

By July 1, motorcycles with 125cc to 399cc displacements will be added to ORRAS, and motorcycle owners can already sign up for their RFID under Class 1M.

CCLEX RFID registration and installation for Class 1M effective July 1 will be for free and registration is found on their website.

/dbs

