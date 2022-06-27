Oil prices going up again on June 28

MANILA, Philippines —Starting Tuesday, June 28, gasoline, diesel, and kerosene prices will be going up again.

In separate advisories issued Monday, Caltex Philippines and Seaoil said they will increase gasoline prices by P0.50 per liter, while a P1.65 rise is expected for every liter of diesel. In addition, the cost of kerosene per liter will also inch up by P0.10, the fuel companies said.

Cleanfuel, on the other hand, will adopt the same price increase for its petroleum products, except for kerosene which the firm does not carry.

Caltex Philippines will implement the price adjustment from 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, while it will take effect for Seaoil at 6:00 a.m. on the same day.

Meanwhile, Cleanfuel will enforce its price increase by 8:01 a.m. also on Tuesday.

Last Friday, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi warned about a foreseen hike in diesel and kerosene prices as the Philippine peso further weakened against the US dollar. He said, however, that gasoline price rollback was expected.

