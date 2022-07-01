LTFRB-7 launches four modern PUJ units in Compostela, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) launched four units of modern public utility jeepneys (PUJ) in Compostela, Cebu on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, which will ply Cebu routes under the government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

The launching was held at the Compostela Municipal Hall and was attended by representatives of LTFRB-7, the Compostela Transport Cooperative, and the local government unit.

According to the LTFRB-7, these four MPUJ units will ply the routes Compostela-Mandaue, Parkmall (vice versa) and Compostela to Foodland via AS Fortuna Street, the connecting road between Mandaue City and Banilad in Cebu City.

Moreover, Eduardo Montealto, Jr., LTFRB-7 director, said the four units are just the first of the total 15 modern PUJ units that the Cooperative aims to acquire.

“Sa Compostela, partial ra na siya nga release nila sa grant nila sa bangko nga four units pero 15 units jud na sila tanan.

Ang routes sa entire 15 units, mao ra gihapon (as the first four units launched) kay kada rota minimum of 15 units man,” he told CDN Digital.

The PUVMP, as defined in the LTFRB official website, is an extensive system reform that will completely transform the public land transportation industry. It features a regulatory reform and new guidelines for granting franchises for road-based public transportation services.

The PUVMP also encourages industry consolidation or strategic merging of smaller transportation industry players to form a consortium, either through cooperatives or corporations.

‘More convenient‘

Last March 29, 2022, the LTFRB-7 also launched 117 modern PUJs and 14 premium taxis along F. Zuellig Avenue in Mandaue City.

READ: LTFRB-7 launches 117 modern jeepneys in biggest single launch

Iris Hazel Mascardo, who commutes to work, said she prefers to take the modern PUJs over the traditional ones because they are more convenient.

“Most of the time, I wear corporate attire (at work). Modern jeepneys provide me the convenience and would allow me to remain well-presented as early as 8 a.m before going to work. Plus the difference sa plite kay di pa man siya ing-ana ka layo. I pay P11 sa modern jeepney while P10 ra sad sa traditional,” she told CDN Digital.

“Then most of the time sa rush hour, modern jeepneys could accommodate more passengers without letting go the same comfort kay airconditioned man,” she added.

She said, though it is sad that traditional jeepney units are slowly being phased out already in the country, the conversion to modern ones is still expected as the society modernizes.

“People will always choose the convenience that will help them keep up with evolving routine; they have, even ako, who has the love for tradition,” she said.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES:

Traditional jeepneys no longer ‘kings of the road’ in Cebu City

60 modern jeepneys coming to Cebu City streets

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy