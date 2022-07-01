Mandaue mayor aims to make Pajara Park, a place where the public can enjoy

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government will be beautifying the Pajara Park located underneath the Marcelo Fernan Bridge in Barangay Umapad this city.

Mayor Jonas Cortes who freshly assumed his straight second term, said he would want to beautify the park for the public to enjoy.

Cortes said just like in Lapu-Lapu City, the bridge’s posts would be painted and the aisles and the entire area would be beautified.

The mayor said in the past that they already had an agreement with the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a private company about the plan to restore the park.

Cortes said the work of widening the park had already started.

Usually, a few senior citizens visit the place to play a game called Gateball and individuals especially teens play basketball and skateboarding, among others. There is also a small playground where kids can play.

The adaptive sports recreational and rehabilitation center of the Philippine Accessible Disability Services Inc. (PADS) in the city will also be built in the area.

“Kana siya (park) it’s going to be literally a Park nga anha makajogging, anha magzumba, kay ang nahitabo atoang temporary area sa zumba sa F.E Zuellig. Pero once ma (restore) na siya, it’s really conducive for an area, recreation nga kanang mag-exercise kay daplin sa dagat, walay pollution, walay sakyanan musulod kay exlusive naman siya park. That’s our plan,” said Cortes.

(This (the park), it’s going to be literally a park where anyone can do jogging, where anyone can do zumba, because what happened is our temporary area for Zumba is at F.E. Zuellig. But once this (can be restored), it’s really a conducive for an area, recreation where people can exercise at the side of the sea, no pollution, no vehicles entering because the park is exclusive. That’s our plan.)

He said, for now, the city would be cleaning some of the areas from the materials put up by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Sixth District.

A construction is ongoing in a portion of DPWH Sixth District’s office along A.C Cortes Avenue in Mandaue City.

Cortes said they had already coordinated with the DPWH Sixth District and were finding another area where the culverts, asphalts, among others could be transferred.

“Sinsero gyud ta to make Mandaue a liveable city despite being a highly urbanized kay ang tendency nato, perception, abog, polluted, wala nay lugar, so we’re trying to provide mga areas for recreation bahala’g gamay basta magamit gyud nato,” said Cortes.

(We are sincere to make Mandaue a liveable city, despite being a highly urbanized, because we have a tendency, perception, dust, polluted, there is no more space. So we are trying to provide areas for recreation and it does not matter if it is only a small area as long as we can use it.)

The DPWH also confirmed that they were closely coordinating with the city government regarding the construction materials for the project.

