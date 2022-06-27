Mayor Cortes, Vice Mayor Bercede, Team Mandaue dads take their oath at city hall

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Officials of Mandaue City have took their oath of office on Monday, June 27, 2022.

Reelected Mayor Jonas Cortes and Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede took their oath of office at the session hall on the second floor of the City Hall.

With Cortes and Bercede are elected councilors under Team Mandaue namely Nerrisa Soon-Ruiz, Malcolm Sanchez, Jimmy Lumapas, Jun Arcilla, Maline Cortes-Zafra, Cynthia Remedio, Jen Del Mar, Joel Seno, Ting Sol Cabahug, Icalina Ouano-Andong, and outgoing Casuntingan Barangay Captain Oscar “Oca” Del Castillo.

Court of Appeals Justice Marilyn Laguna-Yap administered their oath of office.

Meanwhile, City Councilor-elect Editha Cabahug, the sole opposition to won a councilorial seat took her oath of office before Senator Imee Marcos in a hotel in Lapu-Lapu City last June 6.

From 10 city councilors, Mandaue now has 12 city councilors after the Mandaue City Lone District Law was implemented during the recent elections.

Representative Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon, the first Mandaue City lone district representative, took her oath of office on June 8, at the session hall located at the second floor of the Mandaue City Hall. Ouano-Dizon is under Cortes’ Team Mandaue.

Cortes, a in previous interview, said his new administration will focus on the improvement of infrastructure and strengthening education and health.

