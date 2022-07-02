Dengue cases in Cebu City still high for June

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The dengue cases in Cebu City are still high even after massive anti-dengue operations in June 2022.

The Cebu City Health Department (CHD) revealed that by the end of June, the city recorded an additional 250 cases for that month alone.

This is lower than that of May 2022, though, which was the peak of the dengue cases at 361, but still brings the total number of dengue cases this year to over 1,200.

Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the acting City Health Officer, said they are hoping for a downtrend in the coming months, but are aware of the possibility of a rise this July 2022.

“Nagexpect tag daghang ulan-ulan. Ang PAGASA (Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) niingon nga possibly naay tulo ka bagyo moabot. Makaapekto na sa atong cases,” said Ibones.

For this reason, Ibones believes the Denguerra Executive Order of Mayor Michael Rama, should help curb the number of dengue cases in the coming months.

The CHD is asking the public to do their part as the city government cannot handle all the search and destroy operations for all areas.

Under the EO, each household is responsible for cleaning up its own vicinity, and with this, Ibones urged them to ensure that there is no stagnant water laying around their homes.

“Naningkamot ta nga moubos ang atong dengue, apan kailangan ta magtinabangay. Pareha atong COVID, kini pud kailangan pud namo ang tabang sa tanan,” said the city’s chief doctor. /rcg

