DOH-7 shares tips on how to avoid getting typhoid fever

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following the recorded cases of typhoid fever in the province, particularly in Barili, Cebu, Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, chief pathologist of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), shared basic tips on how to protect oneself from getting the infection.

Loreche emphasized the importance of drinking only clean and safe water and an improving sanitation.

“(Among the) basic tips include washing of hands, drinking only treated water, and avoiding the eating of raw foods,” she said.

“For the food handlers, make sure they observe cleanliness and hygiene at all times,” she added.

Local officials in Barili, a second-class municipality 55 kilometers southwest of Cebu City, held another meeting on Monday morning, June 27, to address the growing number of typhoid fever deaths.

According to data from the Cebu Provincial Health Office, Barili has already recorded 98 cases of the disease since January. Three of these people have already died as a result of the disease.

Typhoid fever, as defined by the World Health Organization, is a life-threatening infection caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi.

Loreche said the typhoid fever causing microorganism can be transmitted through the feco-oral route and even infected urine. The bacteria causing the typhoid fever is also typically transmitted through contaminated food or water.

Prolonged fever, fatigue, headache, nausea, abdominal pain, and constipation or diarrhea are some of its symptoms. Some patients may also experience a rash and severe cases may lead to serious complications or even death.

Loreche then advised those who develop these symptoms to seek early medical care to prevent complications, including death.

