‘Denguerra’ launched in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has ordered an all-out war against Dengue in his newly signed Executive Order (EO) No. 173.

Under the EO, the city is requiring households to actively participate in anti-dengue operations by ensuring the cleanliness of their surroundings.

“To promote health, manage, protect and control the incidence of dengue infection during this period of the pandemic, it is necessary that certain measures, approaches, and guidelines must be established for the guidance of the general public,” said EO 173.

Also known as ‘Denguerra’, the EO mandates all households, communities, establishments, institutions, and entities within the City of Cebu to immediately take the necessary action to eliminate all possible breeding places of vectors of dengue infection.

The other salient points of the EO include:

Strict observance of the Enhanced 4S approach is a must including the searching and destroying of mosquito-breeding sites, securing self-protection measures like wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts and daily use of mosquito repellent, seeking early consultation, and fogging/spraying only in hotspot areas, where an increase in cases are registered for two consecutive weeks, to prevent an impending outbreak.

All barangays, officials, and employees of the City Government of Cebu must take concrete action and mobilize all their resources to carry out all preventive, protective, and preemptive measures to stop the rising incidence of dengue infection and a possible outbreak.

Families, households, health centers, clinics, medical facilities, and hospitals must provide an approach or mechanism for early detection. reporting and treatment of dengue cases to prevent loss of lives. The city will equip medical facilities with the necessary supplies to combat the lethal effect of dengue infection.

The city will also hold Enhanced Citywide Qualitative Health and Sanitation (ECQ-HS) which aims to conduct clean-up drives with the city government employees, various organizations, and volunteers.

The EO also strengthens the information dissemination to the public regarding dengue prevention and response.

Lawyer Colin Rosell, the emissary of the mayor, said that the EO outlines the direction of the city government towards eradicating dengue.

He said the EO is clear that not only will the city fight dengue head-on, but it also calls on the households to do their part. /rcg

