Boxer Landero still missing after being swept away while crossing river in Negros Occ.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The local boxing scene was greeted with tragic news on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, after ex-world title challenger Robert Toto “Muscovado” Landero remained missing after being swept by a river that overflowed on Monday, July 4, in his hometown in Pontevedra, Negros Occidental.

According to various reports circulating on social media, Landero and a relative were attempting to cross a river to get home when the river started to overflow. Landero was then swept by the strong river current, while his relative managed to hold on and survived the ordeal.

A search and rescue operation was immediately conducted by local authorities in Landero’s hometown, but he remained missing as of this writing. The operation resumed earlier on Tuesday with the hope that the boxer was still alive.

CDN Digital reached out to Landero’s wife, Rhe Ann, who said that the search and rescue operation for her husband was ongoing as of this writing.

Landero is widely known in the local boxing scene for his grit and fighting spirit, despite being a journeyman in his pro boxing career.

Before he went missing, Landero has strutted his wares at the Parkmall in Mandaue City, Cebu in the undercard of Kumbati 13 of the Omega Pro Sports International.

Landero fought Omega Boxing Gym’s Christian Araneta but lost by unanimous decision after 10 rounds.

Prior to that, Landero was regularly featured in local fight cards in Cebu. Last year, he fought another Omega Boxing Gym prospect Mark Vicelles where he lost by unanimous decision and also lost to Melvin Jerusalem in their rematch for the OPBF minimumweight title.

Landero holds a record of 11 wins, 8 losses, 2 knockouts and 2 draws.

/dbs

