Husband catches wife having an affair, but still forgives her

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A husband decided to forgive his wife, whom he caught having a relationship with another man on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Personnel from the Waterfront Police Station responded to a call for assistance from a man who found out about his wife’s infidelity with her officemate in a condominium in Cebu City.

Police Major Henry Orbiso, chief of Waterfront Police Station, said they responded to the call from the husband John (not his real name) and went to the condominium where they caught his wife Diane (not her real name) with another man.

However, instead of filing a case against her wife, the husband opted to forgive her as long as she goes back to him and their two children.

“Buotan kaayo ang bana. Gipasaylo ra gyud niya ang iyang asawa bisan iya ning naabtan nga dunay kauban nga lalake sa kwarto,” Orbiso said.

(The husband is very kind. He forgave his wife even if he caught her with another man in a room.)

After the incident, the couple went back to their home in Barangay Pardo.

Police said Diane, who is in her 40s, was found having a relationship with her workmate, a division manager of a big company in Cebu City. Diane is also a manager of a separate division in the same company

John already suspected that his wife was seeing another man.

On Tuesday morning, he decided to follow his wife run some errands. She was reportedly seen boarding a company-issued car with her workmate.

Police said John followed the two to the condominium in Cebu City. He reportedly followed his wife until he saw her go inside a room. This is when John called the police for assistance.

The responding policemen, together with John, went inside the room and saw the wife and her workmate there.

John did not pursue filing a formal complaint against his wife after the latter begged for forgiveness.

