Chan backs plan to postpone barangay, SK polls in December

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan supports the plan to postpone the December 5, 2022 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

For Chan, it would be expensive for the country to spend a budget for another election within this year, especially with the recently concluded May 9, 2022 elections.

Aside from this, Chan said that the country should focus on recovering its economy due to the effect of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and the devastation of the super typhoon Odette.

“We’ll depende ra gyud ni (It depends) because based on experience, we cannot afford to do election in one year, that’s very expensive. Especially right now were facing the pandemic, were facing the Odette, so grabe gyud ang kwarta nga nanggawas (so there are a lot of money spent),” Chan said.

Chan suggested conducting the Barangay and SK elections in June or July next year so that the country could prepare a budget.

Earlier, Cebu City North District Representative Cutie del Mar filed House Bill 133 that would amend Republic Act No. 11462 which postpones the 2020 Barangay and SK Elections.

Del Mar proposed to move the election to December 4, 2023.

RELATED STORIES

Comelec sees 66-M voters for Barangay, 23-M for SK polls in December

Barangay, SK elections preparations started, ongoing – Comelec

COMELEC-Mandaue preparing early for barangay and SK elections

Escudero: Move barangay, SK elections to 2024

Postpone barangay, SK polls? Not again – Caritas, Kontra Daya

‘Mas mahaba pa term sa presidente’: Sotto bucks another barangay, SK polls postponement

Comelec urges voters to register for barangay, SK elections

Chan: ‘Creation of a separate province is not in our utmost priority’

Pay raise expected soon, Lapu-Lapu mayor assures city hall workers

Congresswoman-elect Cindi King-Chan bares priority projects, programs

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy