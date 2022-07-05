30 Cebu establishments receive Bagwis Awards from DTI-7

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Thirty establishments in Cebu were received Gold Bagwis Awards given by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-Cebu Province on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in a hotel in Cebu City.

These establishments were involved in the business of department stores, supermarkets, and service/repair shops.

Esperanza Melgar, assistant regional director of DTI-7, said that they were recognized for their efforts in upholding the rights and welfare of consumers and the practice of responsible business amidst the pandemic.

Of the 30 establishments, 25 were new awardees while 5 were reassessed for their continuous compliance.

“Among the criteria that we’re looking at are their compliance to consumer laws, effective customer relations, efficient store management operation, corporate social responsibility, and quality orientation management,” Melgar said.

The recognition will last for three years, then afterward, they will be re-evaluated by the agency if they maintained their compliance with these criteria.

She said that since the start of the Bagwis Awards in 2006, 168 establishments had already received the award.

Establishments were given a marker as proof of their compliance with consumer laws.

Among the recipient of the Bagwis Awards was the Philippine Seven Corp., which manages the 7/11 convenience stores in the country.

Osmeño Faner, marketing support and consumer relations specialist of Philippine Seven Corp., said that the award would give confidence to consumers to continue to patronize their stores.

“Actually napakagandang programa yan ng government kasi unang-una, kapag nakita ka nang costumer, window pa lang, may logo ka nang Bagwis Award, may logo ng DTI, may logo ng consumer desk, hindi na magdadalawang isip ang mga customers nga pumasok ug bumili ng ano mang bagay na bibilhin sa 7/11,” Faner said.

(Actually, this is a good program of the government because first of all, when the customer sees at the window that there’s a logo of the Bagwis Award, the logo of the DTI, the logo of the consumer desk, the consumer would not have second thoughts to enter and buy whatever they would want to buy inside 7/11.)

Of the more than 200 7/11 outlets in Cebu, Faner said that 40 were recipients of the award.

/dbs

