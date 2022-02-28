DTI Cebu aids 671 MSMEs affected by Typhoon Odette

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) distributed negosyo kits to more than 600 beneficiaries in Cebu to help their businesses recover from the ill effects of Typhoon Odette.

Each of the negosyo kits worth P8, 000 were distributed to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) operating in Argao – 135, San Fernando – 130, Dumanjug – 125, Barili – 103, Pinamungajan – 100 and Ginatilan – 78 through the agency’s Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa Program (PPG).

“The PPG progaram is a livelihood seeding and entrepreneurship development program for micro-enterprises, with priority in areas affected by fire incidents and other calamities such as typhoons and health disasters like outbreaks, epidemics, and pandemics such as COVID-19,” DTI said in an advisory.

“It is a post-disaster response mechanism to address the need for continued economic activities in the affected areas,” it added.

Meanwhile, the DTI Negosyo Center also organized seminars on Entrepreneurial Development and Simple Bookkeeping to help the MSMEs improve their business operations.

